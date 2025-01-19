Fragile Ceasefire Ignites Hope Amidst Ongoing Tensions in Gaza

A ceasefire in the prolonged conflict between Israel and Hamas took effect on Sunday, promising an initial six weeks of tranquility in the Gaza Strip. This development raises expectations for the safe return of hostages and signals potential relief from a devastating 15-month-long war.

The Red Cross began its operations for the release of Israeli hostages, amidst early celebrations by some Palestinians who returned to their damaged homes. The ceasefire, starting at 11.15 AM local time, marks a preliminary step towards peace, pending further negotiations.

The truce, mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, highlights the complexities facing both sides. Key concerns include the continuation of hostilities post-ceasefire and the long-term impacts on regional stability and humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)