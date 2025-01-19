Left Menu

A Farewell to India's Unforgettable Embrace

Eric Garcetti, outgoing US Ambassador, reflects on the deepened relationship between the US and India under leaders Narendra Modi and Joe Biden. Garcetti praises the cultural hospitality he experienced in India, calling it his 'second home' and pledges lifelong support to the US-India partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:50 IST
A Farewell to India's Unforgettable Embrace
Eric Garcetti
  • Country:
  • India

Eric Garcetti, the outgoing US ambassador to India, has highlighted the 'compelling and consequential' partnership forged between the US and India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden. In a heartfelt post on 'X', Garcetti called India his 'second home' and pledged his lifelong support to the US-India alliance.

Garcetti, who assumed his ambassadorial role in May 2023, described the India-US relationship as 'an enduring story of love for the ages' and emphasized the significant strides made in trade, defense, and space cooperation under the current leadership. He expressed his gratitude for the warmth and hospitality of the Indian people, which he said left a lasting impression on him.

Reflecting on his tenure, Garcetti remarked, 'Today, I leave as more than an ambassador—I leave as a lifelong friend and supporter of #USIndiaFWDfortheFuture,' highlighting the deep personal connections he formed during his time in India. With his departure, a new envoy from the Trump administration is expected to be appointed soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025