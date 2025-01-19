A Farewell to India's Unforgettable Embrace
Eric Garcetti, outgoing US Ambassador, reflects on the deepened relationship between the US and India under leaders Narendra Modi and Joe Biden. Garcetti praises the cultural hospitality he experienced in India, calling it his 'second home' and pledges lifelong support to the US-India partnership.
Eric Garcetti, the outgoing US ambassador to India, has highlighted the 'compelling and consequential' partnership forged between the US and India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden. In a heartfelt post on 'X', Garcetti called India his 'second home' and pledged his lifelong support to the US-India alliance.
Garcetti, who assumed his ambassadorial role in May 2023, described the India-US relationship as 'an enduring story of love for the ages' and emphasized the significant strides made in trade, defense, and space cooperation under the current leadership. He expressed his gratitude for the warmth and hospitality of the Indian people, which he said left a lasting impression on him.
Reflecting on his tenure, Garcetti remarked, 'Today, I leave as more than an ambassador—I leave as a lifelong friend and supporter of #USIndiaFWDfortheFuture,' highlighting the deep personal connections he formed during his time in India. With his departure, a new envoy from the Trump administration is expected to be appointed soon.
