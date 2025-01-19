Left Menu

Political Storm over Saif Ali Khan Attack: BJP vs AAP

The BJP criticizes AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for his silence after it was revealed that a Bangladeshi infiltrator attacked Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan. The BJP accuses AAP of harboring illegal immigrants, while AAP blames the central government for security failures across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:17 IST
The BJP on Sunday launched a scathing attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of maintaining silence after discovering that the attacker of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was a Bangladeshi infiltrator. The state BJP President, Virendra Sachdeva, called out Kejriwal for his muted response after initially speaking out.

The suspect, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was arrested by Mumbai police in Thane. Investigations revealed he had entered India illegally, adopting the alias Bijoy Das to evade authorities. Kejriwal had previously demanded the central government's resignation over the incident.

As the Delhi Assembly polls approach, BJP claims AAP shelters illegal immigrants, including Rohingya and Bangladeshis, using them as a vote bank. Meanwhile, AAP's Priyanka Kakkar criticized the ruling powers for failing to curb infiltration and protect national borders.

