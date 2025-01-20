Bridging the U.S.-China Diplomacy: Vance Meets Han Ahead of Inauguration

On the brink of assuming office, U.S. Vice President-elect JD Vance held pivotal discussions with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. The meeting, which took place on Sunday, addressed crucial issues such as fentanyl control, trade balance, and regional stability.

Ahead of the formal inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the ceremony. However, Xi chose to send Han to represent China at the event. This meeting followed a significant phone call between Trump and Xi, where issues like TikTok, trade disputes, and Taiwan were on the agenda.

The phone call marked the first direct communication between the leaders since Trump's victory in the November election. Reports indicate that Trump is considering a visit to China post-inauguration, which would be his second trip there since his 2017 visit.

