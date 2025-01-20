Left Menu

Pope Francis Denounces Trump's Immigration Enforcement Plans

Pope Francis criticized President-elect Donald Trump's proposed immigration enforcement actions, calling them a 'disgrace' and contrary to resolving issues. The pontiff's comments came during an Italian TV interview, emphasizing his commitment to migrant rights, a recurring theme during his papacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 03:30 IST
Pope Francis Denounces Trump's Immigration Enforcement Plans
Pope Francis

Pope Francis has expressed disapproval of President-elect Donald Trump's alleged plans to intensify immigration enforcement in the United States. During an interview on Italian television, the pontiff described the measures as a 'disgrace,' using remarkably strong language for the leader of the Catholic Church.

The pope, speaking from his Vatican residence via video link on the program 'Che Tempo Che Fa,' criticized the potential impact on migrants, stating it unfairly burdens those with nothing to spare. His remarks follow a consistent theme of advocating for migrant rights throughout his nearly 12-year leadership of the 1.4 billion member global Catholic community.

Trump's team reportedly reconsidered planned immigration actions in Chicago after their announcement faced backlash, including criticism from Chicago's Cardinal Blase Cupich, who labeled the operations an affront to human dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

