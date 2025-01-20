A Mother's Quest: Debra Tice Seeks Answers in Syria

Debra Tice, the determined mother of missing journalist Austin Tice, has arrived in Damascus to further her relentless search for her son, captured in Syria in August 2012. Austin Tice, a freelance reporter, went missing during a reporting mission amidst the Syrian civil war.

Accompanied by Nizar Zakka from Hostage Aid Worldwide, Debra Tice expressed her deep desire to reunite with her son. The recent political change following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime has allowed her to return to Syria from Texas, as she passionately believes her son remains in the country.

Debra Tice and Zakka are optimistic about meeting with Syria's new leadership, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, seeking information about Austin's whereabouts. Debra also expressed hope that the forthcoming U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump will advocate for her son's plight, despite uncertainties about Syria's newfound governance.

