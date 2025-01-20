Trump's Triumphant Prelude: A Rally of Returns

In a rousing rally on the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump heralded his election win with a resounding declaration of victory. Addressing a crowd filled with jubilant supporters, Trump declared, "We won," setting a tone of defiant optimism despite the national political schisms.

The full-capacity event at Capital One Arena saw performances by Kid Rock and Lee Greenwood, whose "God Bless the USA" became an anthem of Trump's campaign. Actor Jon Voight praised Trump as a resilient hero of the people, as supporters reveled in celebration despite inclement weather outside.

Stephen Miller, poised to become deputy chief of staff, assured the crowd of impending justice and the reclaiming of democracy. Sunday's rally offered Trump a platform to energize his base and prepare for the formalities of Inauguration Day, ushering in a new term amidst MAGA festivities and renewed support.

(With inputs from agencies.)