Nguema's Historic Election Win in Post-Coup Gabon

In a decisive victory, Brice Oligui Nguema secured the presidency in Gabon's latest election with a commanding 90.35% of the votes, according to provisional results released by the country's interior ministry. This outcome solidifies Nguema's control after the August 2023 coup that toppled the long-standing Bongo family rule.

His chief rival in the race was Alain Claude Bilie By Nze, the former Prime Minister under Ali Bongo, who gathered just 3.02% of the votes. Campaigning under the slogan "We Build Together," Nguema emphasized change and cracking down on the corrupt elite, pledging to diversify Gabon's oil-dependent economy.

With a voter turnout of 70.40%, significantly higher than the previous election, this result reflects the public's desire for change. As Gabon faces economic constraints and international scrutiny, Nguema's presidency is seen as a potential gateway to democratic stability and economic reform, essential for the nation's fiscal health.

(With inputs from agencies.)