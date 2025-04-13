Nguema's Historic Election Win in Post-Coup Gabon
Brice Oligui Nguema, leader of the 2023 Gabon coup, won the presidential election with 90.35% of the vote. Nguema seeks to break from the corrupt past, focusing on economic diversification. Despite ties to the old regime, his win offers hope for democratic restoration in Gabon, an oil-rich nation.
In a decisive victory, Brice Oligui Nguema secured the presidency in Gabon's latest election with a commanding 90.35% of the votes, according to provisional results released by the country's interior ministry. This outcome solidifies Nguema's control after the August 2023 coup that toppled the long-standing Bongo family rule.
His chief rival in the race was Alain Claude Bilie By Nze, the former Prime Minister under Ali Bongo, who gathered just 3.02% of the votes. Campaigning under the slogan "We Build Together," Nguema emphasized change and cracking down on the corrupt elite, pledging to diversify Gabon's oil-dependent economy.
With a voter turnout of 70.40%, significantly higher than the previous election, this result reflects the public's desire for change. As Gabon faces economic constraints and international scrutiny, Nguema's presidency is seen as a potential gateway to democratic stability and economic reform, essential for the nation's fiscal health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Traditional Horse Racing Event Spurs Economic Growth and Cultural Unity in NW
Govt Unveils Bold Māori Economic Growth Plan with Focus on Jobs and Land
U.S. Tariffs Threaten Polish Economic Growth
China's Economic Growth Forecast Adjusted by Standard Chartered
India Assesses Impact of US Tariff Hike Amid Economic Growth Ambitions