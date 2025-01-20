Apple's Bold U.S. Investment Plans
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump revealed that he spoke with Apple CEO Tim Cook about the company's plan to significantly invest in the United States. Apple aims to commit $430 billion and create 20,000 jobs over five years, signaling strong economic growth prospects.
In a noteworthy development, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced during a rally on Sunday that he had a conversation with Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Trump stated Cook promised a significant investment in the United States, attributing it to the recent election victory. This announcement comes prior to Trump's official inauguration set for Monday. However, Apple, headquartered in Cupertino, California, has yet to offer a public comment on the matter.
In 2021, Apple declared its intention to invest $430 billion across the nation and pledged to create 20,000 new jobs over the next five years, marking a substantial boost to the U.S. economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
