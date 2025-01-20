Apple's Bold U.S. Investment Plans

In a noteworthy development, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced during a rally on Sunday that he had a conversation with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Trump stated Cook promised a significant investment in the United States, attributing it to the recent election victory. This announcement comes prior to Trump's official inauguration set for Monday. However, Apple, headquartered in Cupertino, California, has yet to offer a public comment on the matter.

In 2021, Apple declared its intention to invest $430 billion across the nation and pledged to create 20,000 new jobs over the next five years, marking a substantial boost to the U.S. economy.

