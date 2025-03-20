Mark Carney Calls Snap Election Amid Rising Polls
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is reportedly set to announce a snap federal election for April 28. Carney aims to leverage his Liberal party's surge in popularity since January, following challenges from former U.S. President Trump and ex-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation.
The Canadian political landscape is set for a shake-up as Prime Minister Mark Carney prepares to announce a snap federal election. The election, anticipated for April 28, could mark a strategic move by Carney, who is eager to capitalize on his Liberal party's recent surge in the polls.
This decision comes at a time of political volatility, fueled by pressure from former U.S. President Donald Trump and the resignation of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. These events have drawn public attention back to the Liberals, who have staged a remarkable recovery since January.
Carney's leap from central banking to political leadership has been swift. Despite having no previous campaign experience, he secured the Liberal leadership a mere two weeks ago and now faces the task of uniting his party against foreign and domestic challenges. The Prime Minister's office remains tight-lipped regarding the forthcoming announcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Resignations and Controversies Unfold
Shiv Sena Calls Munde's Resignation An 'Eyewash'
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Resignation Demands Amid Accusations
Maharashtra Politics in Turmoil: Jaykumar Gore Faces Strong Resignation Calls
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he expects Canada and the US to be in a trade war for the foreseeable future, reports AP.