Mark Carney Calls Snap Election Amid Rising Polls

The Canadian political landscape is set for a shake-up as Prime Minister Mark Carney prepares to announce a snap federal election. The election, anticipated for April 28, could mark a strategic move by Carney, who is eager to capitalize on his Liberal party's recent surge in the polls.

This decision comes at a time of political volatility, fueled by pressure from former U.S. President Donald Trump and the resignation of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. These events have drawn public attention back to the Liberals, who have staged a remarkable recovery since January.

Carney's leap from central banking to political leadership has been swift. Despite having no previous campaign experience, he secured the Liberal leadership a mere two weeks ago and now faces the task of uniting his party against foreign and domestic challenges. The Prime Minister's office remains tight-lipped regarding the forthcoming announcement.

