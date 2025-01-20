Trump's Second Inauguration: A New Era Begins

Donald Trump is set to inaugurate his second term as president of the United States with a commencement ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, marking a remarkable political resurgence. Traditionally reserved for pomp and circumstance, Trump's inauguration promises to be action-packed with significant executive orders on pressing issues.

Defying historical norms, foreign leaders have been invited to attend the ceremony, a move that raises security questions. Among the expected attendees are Javier Milei from Argentina, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg. The anticipated parade has been relocated to Capital One Arena due to inclement weather.

On his first day back in the Oval Office, Trump is expected to sign more than 200 executive actions, focusing heavily on border security and energy policies. The initiatives include classifying drug cartels as terrorist organizations and ramping up fossil fuel production, emphasizing his consistent campaign theme of 'drill, baby, drill.'

(With inputs from agencies.)