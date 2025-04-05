Jammu & Kashmir's Call for Vigilance: Village Defence Guards' Role in Border Security

Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their security efforts by instructing Village Defence Guards (VDGs) to keep a vigilant watch over suspicious movements and drone activities along the Pakistan border in Jammu. These directives were part of a strategy aimed at bolstering regional security amidst rising concerns of cross-border infiltration.

In meetings chaired by Superintendent of Police Brijesh Sharma in border areas like Pargwal, Garkhal, and Kanachak, VDG members were sensitized to the current security challenges. The focus remained on strengthening inter-agency coordination and ensuring prompt reporting of any suspicious activities to senior officers.

Security forces, including the Indian Army and Border Security Force, were present to enhance collaborative security measures. Additionally, engagement with the nomadic community in the Lower Rajpura area was part of the outreach to increase local security awareness and response readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)