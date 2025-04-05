Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir's Call for Vigilance: Village Defence Guards' Role in Border Security

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have instructed Village Defence Guards to monitor and report any suspicious activities, including drone sightings, near Pakistan borders in Jammu. These steps aim to enhance security and prevent cross-border infiltration, underscoring the importance of synergy between local forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:16 IST
Jammu & Kashmir's Call for Vigilance: Village Defence Guards' Role in Border Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their security efforts by instructing Village Defence Guards (VDGs) to keep a vigilant watch over suspicious movements and drone activities along the Pakistan border in Jammu. These directives were part of a strategy aimed at bolstering regional security amidst rising concerns of cross-border infiltration.

In meetings chaired by Superintendent of Police Brijesh Sharma in border areas like Pargwal, Garkhal, and Kanachak, VDG members were sensitized to the current security challenges. The focus remained on strengthening inter-agency coordination and ensuring prompt reporting of any suspicious activities to senior officers.

Security forces, including the Indian Army and Border Security Force, were present to enhance collaborative security measures. Additionally, engagement with the nomadic community in the Lower Rajpura area was part of the outreach to increase local security awareness and response readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025