In a significant diplomatic meeting, China's Vice President Han Zheng connected with leading U.S. business figures, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington D.C. this Sunday. The gathering, reported by the official Xinhua news agency on Monday, highlights crucial opportunities between Chinese and American economic sectors.

Vice President Han expressed a positive stance towards U.S. companies, inviting them to capitalize on the evolving market conditions in China. He emphasized the mutual benefits that such collaborations could yield, encouraging both Tesla and other American firms to partake in China's growth.

The meeting also serves as a prelude to political changes, following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping for his upcoming inauguration. Although Xi has delegated Han for this occasion, the talks signal continued focus on nurturing China-U.S. economic ties.

