Richard Verma: Architect of Strong US-India Ties

Richard Verma, the highest-ranking Indian-American in the US State Department, emphasizes the importance of basing US-India relationships on shared values rather than transactions. He sees differences as a dynamic strength and highlights the bipartisan support and potential for cooperation, including in technology and security frameworks like the Quad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 09:12 IST
Richard Verma, the top Indian-American official in the State Department, recently shared his insights on the future of US-India relations, expressing optimism and a focus on shared values. Verma, who is set to leave his position, emphasized that the ties should not be merely transactional.

In an interview, Verma highlighted the bipartisan support the relationship enjoys in the US, saying differences make it more dynamic. He pointed to various cooperation avenues, including joint defense capabilities, technology sharing, and strategic frameworks like the Quad, which plays a role in maintaining a free Indo-Pacific.

Speaking on the progress over the past 25 years, Verma noted significant growth in defense and trade sectors between the two nations. He underlined the importance of securing freedom, dignity, and security, which are key themes driving this lasting partnership.

