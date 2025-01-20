Left Menu

Sachin Pilot's Promise: Congress' Bold Commitment to Delhi's Voters

Congress leader Sachin Pilot claims the people of Delhi are suffering due to the AAP and BJP conflict over government supremacy. He promotes the Congress as the preferred choice, citing past achievements and new guarantees like affordable LPG, free education, and health benefits, ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:37 IST
Days before the Delhi elections, Congress stalwart Sachin Pilot has voiced concerns over the city's struggles amidst the power tussle between the AAP-led city government and the BJP-led central authority. He posits that the Congress party offers a superior alternative.

Addressing media representatives, Pilot expressed strong conviction that Delhi's electorate would favor Congress in the impending polls. Highlighting the ongoing tensions between local and central governance, Pilot emphasized that the populace is enduring these battles.

Pilot enumerated the Congress guarantees designed to secure voter trust: affordable LPG cylinders, free rations and electricity, monthly stipends for women, comprehensive healthcare insurance, and financial assistance for the jobless. His remarks come as the city gears up for the 70-member assembly elections scheduled for February 5, with results anticipated by February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

