Kejriwal Claims AAP's 'Unbreakable' Resilience Amid Political Turmoil

Arvind Kejriwal asserts that AAP has faced unmatched conspiracies and attacks, yet remains 'unbreakable,' sharing a new documentary on their journey. Amid this, a political row ensues over an alleged attack on Kejriwal's convoy, as political figures exchange accusations, ahead of Delhi's assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 11:31 IST
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, declared on Friday that no other party in India has endured such 'conspiracies' and 'attacks,' as he described his party as 'unbreakable.' Kejriwal highlighted a film titled 'UNBREAKABLE,' released on YouTuber Dhruv Rathee's channel, chronicling the party's struggles.

Kejriwal expressed the film's personal significance, recounting the crises faced over the past two years. He praised Rathee's courage for releasing the documentary amidst alleged systemic efforts to suppress it. Concurrently, a political storm erupted following AAP's allegation of an attack on Kejriwal's convoy during a campaign event.

AAP's Atishi accused Rohit Tyagi, reportedly linked with BJP candidate Pravesh Verma, of involvement in the attack, citing Tyagi's criminal history. Verma strongly denied orchestrating the incident, countering with claims that Kejriwal's car harmed innocent bystanders. Meanwhile, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit remarked that his party's focus remained on developmental issues as Delhi prepares for its assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

