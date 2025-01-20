Honoring Legacy: Kerala Assembly Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh

The Kerala Assembly convened on Monday to honor the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away last month. Assembly leaders across party lines commemorated Singh's substantial contributions to the nation, highlighting his roles as a proficient administrator, distinguished economist, and steadfast patriot.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, among other dignitaries, lauded Singh's initiatives that included the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and the Right to Information Act. They acknowledged his unwavering dedication to democratic principles and economic progress, even amidst political differences.

The session was adjourned following tributes, marking the loss of an eminent statesman who pioneered India's economic reforms. Singh's legacy in governance and economic policy remains influential, as memorialized by the Assembly's solemn homage.

(With inputs from agencies.)