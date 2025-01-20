Left Menu

Honoring Legacy: Kerala Assembly Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh

The Kerala Assembly adjourned on Monday to pay tribute to the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, praising his contributions as a skilled administrator, economist, and patriot. Leaders across political lines honored Singh's initiatives, underlining his commitment to democratic values and economic reforms that shaped Indian policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:45 IST
Honoring Legacy: Kerala Assembly Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Assembly convened on Monday to honor the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away last month. Assembly leaders across party lines commemorated Singh's substantial contributions to the nation, highlighting his roles as a proficient administrator, distinguished economist, and steadfast patriot.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, among other dignitaries, lauded Singh's initiatives that included the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and the Right to Information Act. They acknowledged his unwavering dedication to democratic principles and economic progress, even amidst political differences.

The session was adjourned following tributes, marking the loss of an eminent statesman who pioneered India's economic reforms. Singh's legacy in governance and economic policy remains influential, as memorialized by the Assembly's solemn homage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025