India Awaits Prime Minister's Decision on Moscow Victory Day Invite

Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces a major diplomatic decision as he weighs an invitation to Moscow's upcoming Victory Day celebration on May 9. To date, there has been no response from New Delhi, according to a senior Kremlin aide.

The Victory Day event commemorates Russia's triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II and marks its 80th anniversary this year. Leaders from several friendly nations, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, have been invited, and many have already accepted.

Kremlin foreign aide Yuri Ushakov, speaking on the fringes of the Russia-Qatar summit, highlighted ongoing discussions about Russian President Vladimir Putin's forthcoming visit to India. The nations have shared a 'special and privileged' partnership, established since President Putin's inaugural visit to India in October 2000.

