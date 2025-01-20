Russian Disinformation Campaign Eyed in German Election

A Russian disinformation campaign has been uncovered, aiming to bolster the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) while discrediting mainstream German parties. This effort is stirring economic concerns leading up to Germany's February elections, according to a report by the think-tank CeMAS.

CeMAS identified numerous German-language posts on the social media platform X, representing distinct tactics of Russia's Doppelgaenger campaign. Created in 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the campaign seeks to erode Western support for Kyiv. The posts involve spreading falsified news and misleading narratives, with accusations directed at Germany's Greens and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The posts, frequently amplified by fake accounts, have amassed over 2.8 million views, amplifying the voice of the AfD. As Germany's opposition conservatives look to win, the growing presence of the AfD complicates coalition possibilities, given its rising support.

(With inputs from agencies.)