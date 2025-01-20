Left Menu

Russian Disinformation Campaign Eyed in German Election

A Russian disinformation campaign is targeting German politics, attempting to boost far-right Alternative for Germany party ahead of the Feb. 23 election. This campaign seeks to undermine mainstream parties by spreading false information through fake accounts on social media, drawing significant attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:32 IST
Russian Disinformation Campaign Eyed in German Election

A Russian disinformation campaign has been uncovered, aiming to bolster the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) while discrediting mainstream German parties. This effort is stirring economic concerns leading up to Germany's February elections, according to a report by the think-tank CeMAS.

CeMAS identified numerous German-language posts on the social media platform X, representing distinct tactics of Russia's Doppelgaenger campaign. Created in 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the campaign seeks to erode Western support for Kyiv. The posts involve spreading falsified news and misleading narratives, with accusations directed at Germany's Greens and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The posts, frequently amplified by fake accounts, have amassed over 2.8 million views, amplifying the voice of the AfD. As Germany's opposition conservatives look to win, the growing presence of the AfD complicates coalition possibilities, given its rising support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025