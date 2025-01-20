Left Menu

BJP Accuses AAP of Supporting Separatists Amidst Hoax Bomb Threats

BJP leader Anurag Thakur accused AAP of supporting separatists and spreading unrest. He questioned the party's links to hoax bomb threats in Delhi schools, challenging leaders like Kejriwal to respond. Thakur also criticized AAP's alleged associations with terrorism and separatism, urging accountability and clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:49 IST
In a barrage of allegations, BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Monday called the Aam Aadmi Party a proponent of separatism, terrorism, and rumors. He pointed fingers at AAP for apparent ties with separatists and questioned its involvement in recent hoax bomb threats targeting Delhi schools.

Addressing a press conference, Thakur underscored perceived duplicity between AAP and Congress, stating that while AAP rose to power critiquing Congress's corruption, both parties were now indistinguishable in promoting instability. He challenged AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to address their supposed links with controversial figures seeking Presidential pardons for convicts like Afzal Guru.

The Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva, further accused an NGO, reportedly linked to AAP, of trying to disrupt Delhi's peace ahead of Assembly polls. Questions were raised about the dissemination of school data used in the bomb threats, with calls for accountability from AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

