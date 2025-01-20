Left Menu

Trump's Call for a Revolution of Common Sense

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans to advocate for a 'revolution of common sense' in his inaugural address. He expresses confidence and optimism for a new era of national success, urging Americans to embrace courage and energy as a wave of change sweeps the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:42 IST
Trump's Call for a Revolution of Common Sense
Donald Trump

In a bold declaration, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to call for a 'revolution of common sense' during his upcoming inaugural address, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Trump's prepared remarks convey a sense of optimism and confidence as he prepares to take office, suggesting the dawn of a new era characterized by national success and transformative change.

Addressing Americans, Trump will emphasize the importance of adopting courage and vigor akin to the vitality of history's greatest civilizations as the country embarks on this thrilling journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025