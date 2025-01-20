Trump's Call for a Revolution of Common Sense

In a bold declaration, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to call for a 'revolution of common sense' during his upcoming inaugural address, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Trump's prepared remarks convey a sense of optimism and confidence as he prepares to take office, suggesting the dawn of a new era characterized by national success and transformative change.

Addressing Americans, Trump will emphasize the importance of adopting courage and vigor akin to the vitality of history's greatest civilizations as the country embarks on this thrilling journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)