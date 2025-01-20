Political Stunt or Genuine Concern? Rahul Gandhi Faces Charges Over Remarks
A police case has been filed in Assam against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of making remarks that threaten India's sovereignty. The complaint is dismissed by the Congress party as a political maneuver by the BJP. The FIR cites sections 152 and 197(1)(d) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhitha.
A police case has been registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Assam over his recent controversial remarks, which allegedly threaten the sovereignty of India. The opposition party has condemned the complaint, dismissing it as a political ploy orchestrated by BJP.
The FIR was filed by advocate Monjit Chetia at Panbazar police station, accusing Gandhi of making statements with the intent to undermine the nation's unity. In a speech at the Congress' new national headquarters in New Delhi, Gandhi reportedly claimed that the BJP and RSS have seized control of major institutions and are now being opposed by the Congress.
Congressman Debabrata Saikia has argued that the complaint is meant to stifle opposition voices. He defended Gandhi's speech, alleging that government agencies have acted as tools for the BJP-led administration. The filing of the FIR falls under sections addressing acts against national sovereignty, highlighting the legal tensions between political entities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
