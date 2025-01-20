Left Menu

Political Allegations Fly as Sharmila Accuses Amit Shah!

YS Sharmila accuses Union Home Minister Amit Shah of insincerity in his criticism of Andhra Pradesh's state governance from 2019 to 2024. She claims that Shah previously manipulated Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for political gain, while conveniently overlooking alleged mismanagement by the YSRCP regime.

Updated: 20-01-2025 16:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President YS Sharmila lambasted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of hypocrisy over his recent criticism of the state's governance between 2019 and 2024.

Sharmila alleged that Shah had manipulated Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a 'rubber stamp' to further BJP-led NDA's agenda, claiming Reddy supported all parliamentary bills during that tenure. Despite these claims, she argued, Shah's expressions of concern were mere 'crocodile tears.'

Calling out alleged mismanagement and unfulfilled promises under the Andhra Reorganisation Act of 2014, Sharmila asserted the NDA government benefitted from Andhra Pradesh's resources while ignoring its mounting debt. She questioned why central authorities, including Shah, remained silent on such critical issues during the period.

