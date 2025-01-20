Political Allegations Fly as Sharmila Accuses Amit Shah!

In a strong statement, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President YS Sharmila lambasted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of hypocrisy over his recent criticism of the state's governance between 2019 and 2024.

Sharmila alleged that Shah had manipulated Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a 'rubber stamp' to further BJP-led NDA's agenda, claiming Reddy supported all parliamentary bills during that tenure. Despite these claims, she argued, Shah's expressions of concern were mere 'crocodile tears.'

Calling out alleged mismanagement and unfulfilled promises under the Andhra Reorganisation Act of 2014, Sharmila asserted the NDA government benefitted from Andhra Pradesh's resources while ignoring its mounting debt. She questioned why central authorities, including Shah, remained silent on such critical issues during the period.

