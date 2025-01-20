Trump's Executive Orders: A Presidential Power Play

As Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House, he is set to make sweeping changes through the rapid deployment of executive orders. This method, commonly utilized by incoming presidents, allows for swift implementation of policy without the need for congressional approval.

Executive orders have varying impacts, sometimes as straightforward as granting federal employees a day off, while occasionally defining key policies. For instance, President Biden's order on regulating artificial intelligence highlights their far-reaching influence, though they are often vehicles for advancing agendas where legislative action stalls.

Historically, executive orders range from George Washington's eight to Franklin Delano Roosevelt's extensive 3,721. Trump's anticipated orders, addressing issues from deportations to energy policies, underscore their role in political messaging. However, both Congress and courts retain the power to challenge these orders, limiting their effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)