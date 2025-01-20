Divided Mandate: Americans Weigh In on Trump's Agenda

As Donald Trump is set to assume office for a second term, he brings with him a politically charged agenda. However, recent polling suggests that his vision might not have the broad support he claims. The AP-NORC Centre survey indicates mixed reactions among Americans towards his key policy propositions.

Notably, Trump's pledge to cut taxes on earnings from tips is favored by a majority, illustrating its popularity across the board. However, his more controversial proposals such as withdrawing from climate agreements, pardoning January 6 rioters, and increasing oil drilling on federal lands offer a portrait of a nation starkly divided along partisan lines.

The poll highlights a particular lack of support for deporting immigrants en masse and implementing tariffs on foreign goods, suggesting Trump may face pushback not only from Democrats but also from within his own party. As Trump gears up to enforce these initiatives, the poll reflects an electorate polarized over his intended trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)