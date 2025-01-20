Left Menu

Discontent Brews Over Maharashtra's District Guardian Minister Appointments

Tensions rise in Maharashtra's political landscape as disagreements over district guardian minister appointments surface. Senior Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve criticizes Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for making unilateral decisions, sparking concern among coalition partners. Efforts are underway to address internal disputes amid ongoing discussions at the World Economic Forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:32 IST
Discontent is mounting in Maharashtra regarding the recent appointments of district guardian ministers, according to senior Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve. He claims that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been making decisions without consulting coalition partners, stirring unrest within the Mahayuti, which includes BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

The announcement, made on January 18, has reportedly left the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction dissatisfied. These guardian ministers play a critical role in allocating funds for developmental projects in their respective districts.

Amid these tensions, ministers Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Girish Mahajan have embarked on a mission to address Shinde's concerns, while Fadnavis attends the World Economic Forum in Davos. The issue underscores the fragile nature of political alliances in the state.

