Veteran BJP Leader Shamsher Singh Manhas Passes Away

Senior BJP leader Shamsher Singh Manhas died at his Jammu home after a prolonged illness. The 65-year-old veteran, who previously served in the Rajya Sabha, is remembered for his contributions to the Jammu and Kashmir region and his commitment to public welfare. His passing is mourned by many, including Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:41 IST
Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Shamsher Singh Manhas has passed away after a long illness at his home in Jammu. The 65-year-old leader is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

The Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Manhas. 'Saddened by the demise of veteran leader and former MP Rajya Sabha,' Sinha noted in a statement.

Ravinder Raina, a member of BJP's national executive, paid tribute to Manhas, highlighting his role in representing Jammu and Kashmir in the Rajya Sabha for five years. Raina described Manhas as a disciplined BJP soldier, acknowledging his significant contributions to the region's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

