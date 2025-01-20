Bhagwant Mann Defends AAP's Track Record Amid BJP Allegations

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, a key campaigner for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi assembly elections, on Monday defended his party's governance track record. He asserted that the AAP government in Punjab has not only delivered on its pledges but has also exceeded them, in response to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) criticisms of "unfulfilled promises." Mann remarked, "We are the party of flowers, schools, and hospitals, unlike them who always talk of fighting. We have fulfilled more guarantees in Punjab than we promised."

Mann also targeted the BJP's candidate for New Delhi, Parvesh Verma, pointing out that an FIR has been registered against him. He questioned Verma's belief that Delhi voters are susceptible to being bought. Mann confidently predicted an AAP victory with over 60 seats, emphasizing the immeasurable value of their grassroots support.

The political tussle intensified earlier in the day when Sandeep Singh filed a complaint with the Delhi police on behalf of Parvesh Verma, accusing AAP of unlawfully influencing voters in Kidwai Nagar. The complaint alleged AAP's distribution of chairs to Resident Welfare Associations during a public meeting as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and pertinent laws, criticizing the party for allegedly using unethical practices to sway voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)