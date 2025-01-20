Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's February Showdown: Civic and Panchayat Elections

Elections in Chhattisgarh for urban and panchayat bodies are set for February after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Civic polls are on February 11, and panchayat elections on the 17th, 20th, and 23rd. Over 44 million voters will participate, with civic elections using EVMs and panchayat voting using ballots.

The political landscape in Chhattisgarh is heating up as urban and panchayat elections are scheduled for February. This marks a significant face-off between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress post-2024 Lok Sabha elections.

State Election Commissioner Ajay Singh announced that polls for 173 civic bodies, including municipal corporations, will occur on February 11. Meanwhile, the three-tier Panchayat elections are staggered across February 17, 20, and 23.

With approximately 44.7 million voters eligible to vote, election preparations are substantial, including setting up 5,970 polling stations. Civic elections will be party-based using EVMs, while panchayat elections will happen on a non-party basis through ballot papers.

