NPP Leaders' Shift Strengthens Congress in Nagaland: A Political Milestone

Fifteen members from Nagaland's Nationalist People's Party, including key leaders, switched allegiance to the Congress. This move enhances Congress's presence in the state, with new members eager to foster grassroots development. Leaders emphasized seeking political growth and a platform for serving Nagaland's people better.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:10 IST
In a significant political development in Nagaland, fifteen leaders from the Nationalist People's Party (NPP), including their vice president, officially joined the Congress. This announcement was made at a press conference at the Congress Bhavan by NPCC president S Supongmeren Jamir.

NPCC working president Khriedi Theunuo celebrated the inclusion of the new members, viewing it as a notable enhancement for the Congress in Nagaland. Jamir highlighted this shift as a turning point, signaling Congress's commitment to advancing with dynamic leaders eager to improve grassroots initiatives in the state.

NPP leaders, including vice president Bitong Sangtam and general secretary L Hiketo Shohe, explained their move was not out of dissatisfaction but a desire for political growth and betterment for Nagaland. They, along with other officials, aim to contribute to the state's development through Congress's vision and platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

