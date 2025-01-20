NPP Leaders' Shift Strengthens Congress in Nagaland: A Political Milestone

In a significant political development in Nagaland, fifteen leaders from the Nationalist People's Party (NPP), including their vice president, officially joined the Congress. This announcement was made at a press conference at the Congress Bhavan by NPCC president S Supongmeren Jamir.

NPCC working president Khriedi Theunuo celebrated the inclusion of the new members, viewing it as a notable enhancement for the Congress in Nagaland. Jamir highlighted this shift as a turning point, signaling Congress's commitment to advancing with dynamic leaders eager to improve grassroots initiatives in the state.

NPP leaders, including vice president Bitong Sangtam and general secretary L Hiketo Shohe, explained their move was not out of dissatisfaction but a desire for political growth and betterment for Nagaland. They, along with other officials, aim to contribute to the state's development through Congress's vision and platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)