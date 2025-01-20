Left Menu

Palestinian Prisoner Nael Barghouti Faces Deportation Amid Ceasefire Deal

Nael Barghouti, the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner in Israeli detention, faces deportation under a ceasefire agreement. Jailed since 1978, Barghouti is among 217 inmates to be released but might refuse the deal if it means exile. The truce includes a hostages-for-prisoners swap involving Hamas and Israel.

Nael Barghouti, the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner in Israeli custody, is set to be deported as part of a ceasefire agreement. Known as the 'dean' of Palestinian inmates by militants, Barghouti has spent 44 years behind bars since being jailed in 1978 for the murder of an Israeli bus driver.

Having been previously freed during a swap in 2011, only to be re-arrested three years later, Barghouti is one of 217 Palestinians slated for deportation under the Gaza ceasefire and hostages-for-prisoners swap deal. His wife, Eman Nafe, also a former prisoner, expressed doubts about his acceptance of the deal if it entails exile.

The ceasefire arrangement involves the release of 33 hostages by Hamas in exchange for 1,167 Palestinians detained in Gaza and 737 from the West Bank. Barghouti's return would acquaint him with the changed reality of his family, marked by loss and further incarcerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

