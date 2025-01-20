Trump's Second Inauguration: A Blend of Politics and Celebrities
Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, marking his return to the White House. The ceremony, moved indoors due to cold weather, is attended by high-profile figures including political rivals, sports celebrities, and business leaders, highlighting the political traditions and future agenda challenges.
- Country:
- United States
Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President, overcoming past challenges like impeachments and indictments. The ceremony is set for noon ET indoors, with both Biden and Trump riding together to the event, showcasing political traditions despite their rivalry.
The inauguration attracted notable attendees from various fields including sports and business, such as Evander Holyfield, Danica Patrick, and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew. These figures gathered to witness Trump's significant return to power, where he intervened to pause a TikTok ban.
House Republican women wore red, symbolizing GOP unity, while Harris and Biden made final social media posts as outgoing officials. Trump's agenda, revealing polarizing views, exhibits popular and unpopular aspects, highlighted by an AP-NORC poll. Chief Justice John Roberts will again administer Trump's oath.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Pushes Republicans for Unified Legislative Strategy
Nippon Steel and US Steel file lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden's decision to block USD 15 billion deal, reports AP.
Republicans Struggle with Single vs. Multiple Bill Strategy for Trump's Agenda
Pope Francis Honored with Presidential Medal by Joe Biden
Special Counsel Rebuts Joe Biden's Criticism Over Hunter Biden's Legal Cases