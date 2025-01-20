Trump's Second Inauguration: A Blend of Politics and Celebrities

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President, overcoming past challenges like impeachments and indictments. The ceremony is set for noon ET indoors, with both Biden and Trump riding together to the event, showcasing political traditions despite their rivalry.

The inauguration attracted notable attendees from various fields including sports and business, such as Evander Holyfield, Danica Patrick, and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew. These figures gathered to witness Trump's significant return to power, where he intervened to pause a TikTok ban.

House Republican women wore red, symbolizing GOP unity, while Harris and Biden made final social media posts as outgoing officials. Trump's agenda, revealing polarizing views, exhibits popular and unpopular aspects, highlighted by an AP-NORC poll. Chief Justice John Roberts will again administer Trump's oath.

(With inputs from agencies.)