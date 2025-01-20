Left Menu

Trump's Unprecedented Return to Presidency Amidst Cheers and Jeers

Donald Trump surpasses political hurdles to secure a second presidential term. Trump’s inauguration sees international guests, mixed reactions towards political figures, and plans for immediate executive action. The event marks a crucial moment as Republicans gain comprehensive control to initiate institutional changes in the US government.

Updated: 20-01-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:48 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump, having navigated impeachments, criminal indictments, and assassination attempts, secures a second term as the 47th US President. His swearing-in ceremony takes place indoors due to frigid weather, illustrating the Republicans' unity in shifting the country's direction.

Trump's inauguration is notable for the attendance of international figures like Argentine President Javier Milei and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, breaking precedent by inviting foreign leaders. Meanwhile, mixed receptions emerge from the audience, notably boos directed at Mike Pence and the Clintons.

With the theme 'Promises Made, Promises Kept,' the Trump transition team emphasizes anticipated executive actions, including energy policy changes and border security. Congressional leaders express optimistic views, while the Capitol buzzes with bipartisan interactions ahead of the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

