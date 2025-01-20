Trump to Slash DEI Programs, Recognize Only Two Genders

President-elect Donald Trump plans to issue executive orders soon to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, announcing recognition of only two sexes—male and female, an incoming White House official revealed on Monday. The anticipated orders come amid a broader agenda to overturn what the administration terms as 'discriminatory programs.' Further actions on DEI are expected in the near future.

The incoming administration aims to scrutinize and potentially terminate environmental justice grants and diversity training initiatives, although specifics about the planned actions remain undisclosed. This rollback of DEI initiatives aligns with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, sparking likely opposition from civil and human rights advocates who argue it undercuts longstanding efforts towards equitable policies.

As part of these executive orders, federal funding will be prohibited from promoting 'gender ideology' or supporting gender transition medical procedures, terms commonly used by conservatives to challenge LGBTQ+ rights. Additionally, there remains uncertainty about the impact on the U.S. military, reflecting previous restrictions on transgender troops during Trump's first term. The orders are among several previewed by White House officials covering diverse topics such as immigration and energy.

