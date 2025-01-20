Trump’s Controversial Immigration Crackdown Set to Reshape Border Policies

Donald Trump, the recently elected President of the United States, is preparing to launch a comprehensive immigration crackdown on Monday. The plan includes deploying military troops for U.S.-Mexico border security and terminating birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to parents lacking legal status.

Trump's sweeping measures aim to block asylum access at the Mexico border, declare a national emergency for border wall construction, and reinforce deportation efforts for illegal immigrants, according to an official from his incoming administration.

Despite legal and logistical challenges anticipated from his policies, Trump remains resolute to restore border security. Critics argue that these actions could disrupt businesses reliant on immigrant labor and lead to considerable public backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)