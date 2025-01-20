Left Menu

Donald Trump Returns: Sworn In Amid Controversy

Donald Trump is being sworn in as the 47th US President after overcoming numerous challenges including impeachments and criminal charges. The event, held indoors due to cold weather, features prominent figures and notable absences, and includes plans for controversial renaming orders. Supporters and protesters are gathering in Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:37 IST
Donald Trump Returns: Sworn In Amid Controversy
person
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, marking a return to power amidst a myriad of controversies, including past impeachments and criminal indictments. The swearing-in ceremony, relocated indoors due to severe cold, underscores a significant moment as Republicans anticipate a chance to reshape American institutions.

Inside the Capitol Rotunda, the ceremony features numerous notable figures and some conspicuous absences. Among the key points of interest are Trump's plans to issue executive orders, such as renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and reverting Alaska's Mount Denali to Mount McKinley, its previous name until 2015.

While the event has drawn a fervent crowd of supporters, including the presence of extremist groups like the Proud Boys, it has also sparked protests. Meanwhile, tech leaders and political dignitaries, including former Presidents and Supreme Court justices, gathered to witness the inauguration. The convergence of protesters and supporters in Washington paints a vivid picture of the nation's current divided state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025