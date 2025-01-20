Donald Trump Returns: Sworn In Amid Controversy

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, marking a return to power amidst a myriad of controversies, including past impeachments and criminal indictments. The swearing-in ceremony, relocated indoors due to severe cold, underscores a significant moment as Republicans anticipate a chance to reshape American institutions.

Inside the Capitol Rotunda, the ceremony features numerous notable figures and some conspicuous absences. Among the key points of interest are Trump's plans to issue executive orders, such as renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and reverting Alaska's Mount Denali to Mount McKinley, its previous name until 2015.

While the event has drawn a fervent crowd of supporters, including the presence of extremist groups like the Proud Boys, it has also sparked protests. Meanwhile, tech leaders and political dignitaries, including former Presidents and Supreme Court justices, gathered to witness the inauguration. The convergence of protesters and supporters in Washington paints a vivid picture of the nation's current divided state.

(With inputs from agencies.)