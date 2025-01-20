Left Menu

Global Leaders React to Trump's Inauguration as 47th U.S. President

On Monday, Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States. Leaders from the UK and EU expressed optimism for continued collaboration, noting the enduring special relationship. The NATO Secretary General emphasized strengthening defense through increased spending and cooperation.

Updated: 20-01-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:54 IST
In a significant political event, global leaders have expressed their reactions to Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States on Monday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the United Kingdom and the U.S., expressing confidence that the historical partnership will flourish under President Trump's leadership.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte voiced their eagerness to strengthen partnerships with the U.S., focusing on enhanced cooperation in global challenges and defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

