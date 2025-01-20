Political Turmoil: CPI(M) Councillor Abduction Unfolds Amidst Tensions

In a surprising twist of events, four CPI(M) workers have been detained following the abduction of a woman councillor from their own party. The Koothattukulam Municipality scene intensified with these developments.

The woman, a member of the ruling Marxist party, was reportedly released on the same day she was abducted. Accusations have been exchanged between CPI(M) and the Congress, complicating the political landscape further.

Authorities responded swiftly, replacing key police officials in response to the alleged negligence in handling the case. As investigations continue, the political tensions in Koothattukulam remain palpable.

(With inputs from agencies.)