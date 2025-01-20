Left Menu

Political Turmoil: CPI(M) Councillor Abduction Unfolds Amidst Tensions

Four CPI(M) workers were taken into custody for allegedly abducting a woman councillor of the same party. The incident took place in Koothattukulam, with disputes arising between the CPI(M) and Congress. A detailed police investigation is ongoing, and several key police personnel have been replaced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising twist of events, four CPI(M) workers have been detained following the abduction of a woman councillor from their own party. The Koothattukulam Municipality scene intensified with these developments.

The woman, a member of the ruling Marxist party, was reportedly released on the same day she was abducted. Accusations have been exchanged between CPI(M) and the Congress, complicating the political landscape further.

Authorities responded swiftly, replacing key police officials in response to the alleged negligence in handling the case. As investigations continue, the political tensions in Koothattukulam remain palpable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

