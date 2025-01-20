Left Menu

Global Reactions to Trump's Swearing-in as U.S. President

World leaders express varying expectations and hopes following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th U.S. President. Emphasis is placed on transatlantic cooperation, global peace, economic partnerships, and mutual security. Leaders from Ukraine, Turkey, Canada, the UK, the EU, Sweden, and Finland offer congratulations and highlight future collaboration opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:17 IST
Global leaders have shared their reactions following Donald Trump's swearing-in as the 47th U.S. President. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the opportunity to strengthen American leadership through Trump's decisive 'peace through strength' policy.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan highlighted Trump's intent to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, urging swift action and a focus on resolving the issue in future talks. Similarly, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed hope for renewed economic partnership and job creation between the U.S. and Canada.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscored the historical collaboration between the UK and U.S., wishing for continued friendship. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized strengthening transatlantic partnerships, while leaders from Sweden and Finland voiced anticipation for close cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

