Trump's Bold Return: A New Vision for America

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th US president, aiming to reshape national policies, focusing on a 'new vision' for America. Highlighting space exploration and strict immigration controls, his inauguration speech emphasized unity. Country singer Carrie Underwood performed, representing American culture without political divisiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:22 IST
Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th US president on Monday, facing a backdrop of Republican control in Washington and a determination to transform the country's landscape.

The ceremony, transferred indoors due to severe weather, began with a service at St. John's Episcopal Church, marking a new chapter in American politics.

During his inaugural address, Trump cast aside previous tones of darkness witnessed in his initial 'American Carnage' speech, instead ushering in a message of vision and unity. Emphasizing 'America First', he outlined ambitious goals including sending astronauts to Mars and halting illegal immigration.

Country star Carrie Underwood performed 'America the Beautiful' at the event, steering clear of political engagement and focusing on unity in her contribution. Her participation symbolized a blend of culture and national pride, connecting music and politics subtly.

Meanwhile, Reverend Al Sharpton and other leaders commemorated Martin Luther King Jr. Day, presenting a contrasting narrative as Trump's inauguration unfolded, highlighting racial tensions and pledging continued resistance to anticipated policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

