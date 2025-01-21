Trump's Remarkable Return: A Historic Inauguration

Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments and criminal indictments, has been sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, making a historic return to the White House. His inauguration took place indoors due to the extreme cold in Washington, D.C.

As Trump took the oath of office, congratulations poured in from world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, highlighting international expectations for Trump's second term. Meanwhile, public health and veterans' groups filed a lawsuit against Trump's new DOGE commission, headed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, citing transparency issues.

Trump also announced his intention to withdraw the US from the Paris Climate Agreement, reiterating his stance against global climate policies. Additionally, he expressed a desire to retake the Panama Canal, a move fraught with international implications. Advocacy groups responded to his inauguration with legal challenges, signaling contention ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)