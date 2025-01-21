Left Menu

Global Leaders React to Trump's Presidency: A New Era

Global leaders warmly responded to Donald Trump's inauguration as the U.S. President, highlighting opportunities for strengthened alliances and collaboration. They anticipate U.S. leadership will foster peace, economic prosperity, and enhance strategic partnerships worldwide. Leaders express readiness to address global challenges with the renewed American leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 00:31 IST
World leaders have expressed their reactions following Donald Trump's swearing-in as President of the United States, signaling the beginning of a new era in international relations.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine emphasized Trump's decisive nature and a peace-focused agenda, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looked forward to enhancing the U.S.-Israel alliance, especially in security matters like handling threats from Gaza.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed anticipation for discussions aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict. European leaders, including Germany's Olaf Scholz and Canada's Justin Trudeau, underscored the importance of transatlantic ties in fostering collaboration and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

