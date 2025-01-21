Global Leaders React to Trump's Presidency: A New Era

World leaders have expressed their reactions following Donald Trump's swearing-in as President of the United States, signaling the beginning of a new era in international relations.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine emphasized Trump's decisive nature and a peace-focused agenda, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looked forward to enhancing the U.S.-Israel alliance, especially in security matters like handling threats from Gaza.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed anticipation for discussions aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict. European leaders, including Germany's Olaf Scholz and Canada's Justin Trudeau, underscored the importance of transatlantic ties in fostering collaboration and economic growth.

