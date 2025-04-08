Left Menu

Reeves Sets Stage for New UK-US Economic Partnership Amid Tariff Tensions

British finance minister Rachel Reeves plans to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for discussions on a new economic partnership aimed at reducing tariffs. As global markets stabilize, the UK seeks stronger trade ties with the U.S. while maintaining domestic financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:16 IST
Rachel Reeves

British finance minister Rachel Reeves announced that she would soon meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to discuss forging a new economic partnership aimed at lowering tariffs. Speaking to parliament amid recent market stabilization, Reeves emphasized the importance of strengthening trade relations with the U.S. while ensuring economic stability at home.

U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of a 10% tariff on most British imports and a 25% tariff on key sectors like cars and steel has exacerbated tensions. Reeves highlighted the necessity of remaining pragmatic and seeking the best possible deal with the U.S. within the framework of the government's fiscal rules.

The global tariff programme has impacted financial markets, yet Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey confirmed that the UK financial sector remains resilient. Reeves is also engaging with international partners, including officials from Canada, Australia, and India, to discuss collaborative measures and trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

