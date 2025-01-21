Left Menu

James McHenry Takes Over as Acting U.S. Attorney General Amidst Trump's Shakeup

Long-time Justice Department immigration attorney James McHenry will serve as acting U.S. attorney general until Pam Bondi's confirmation. McHenry will lead the department and defend Trump's agenda against legal challenges, while Emil Bove becomes acting deputy attorney general and Brian Driscoll takes over as acting FBI director.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 02:35 IST
James McHenry, a seasoned immigration attorney with the Justice Department, is set to act as the U.S. attorney general until Pam Bondi is confirmed by the Senate, according to a Justice Department official on Monday.

Appointed by President Trump, McHenry's new role involves leading a Justice Department that Trump aims to dramatically overhaul. McHenry's responsibilities include defending Trump's policy objectives against forthcoming legal battles. Working alongside him, Emil Bove temporarily steps in as acting deputy attorney general.

Concurrently, the White House has appointed Brian Driscoll, current head of the FBI's Newark office, as acting FBI Director following the retirement of Paul Abbate. The Senate plans to convene a hearing for Bondi's nomination on Wednesday, with other key nominations, including FBI Director pick Kash Patel, yet to be scheduled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

