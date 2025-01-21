Trump's Expansionist Vision: Panama Canal and Beyond

Newly sworn-in President Donald Trump stirred controversy with plans to retake the Panama Canal, invoking 'Manifest Destiny' during his inauguration speech. Trump accused Panama of failing to honor its canal transfer agreements, alleging Chinese involvement in the canal's operations—a claim Panama strongly denies.

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino insisted on X that his country has responsibly managed the canal. Trump's stance hints at broader territorial aspirations, with past remarks about acquiring Greenland and even transforming Canada into a U.S. state.

Critics suggest Trump's language risks encouraging Russia and China in their geopolitical moves. While his territorial desires remain unfulfilled, Trump's mentions of space ambitions hint at a continued agenda for expansion beyond Earth.

