Syria's Hope for Renewed U.S. Relations under Trump

Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has extended a congratulatory message to U.S. President Donald Trump on his inauguration, emphasizing his desire to enhance bilateral relations.

Al-Sharaa expressed confidence in Trump's capability to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, a region long troubled by conflict. Following the 2011 pro-democracy protests and subsequent civil war, Syria faced rigorous sanctions from the U.S., Britain, and the European Union.

In a bid to allow humanitarian aid to enter Syria, Washington recently implemented a temporary sanctions exemption. Syria, welcoming this initiative, is advocating for a total removal of sanctions to facilitate its recovery process.

(With inputs from agencies.)