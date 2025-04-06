Peaceful Celebrations: West Bengal Leaders Extend Ram Navami Greetings

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have extended their greetings to the public on the occasion of Ram Navami, emphasizing peaceful celebrations.

Governor Bose conveyed his wishes through a post on social media platform X, hoping for blessings and guidance from Shri Ram.

Similarly, Chief Minister Banerjee wished for the event's success and asked the public to uphold peace and prosperity. State police have increased security measures to maintain order during the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)