Global Reactions Pour In As Trump Takes Office
Global leaders express their reactions to Donald Trump's inauguration as the U.S. President. Messages emphasize hopes for stronger alliances, peace, and cooperation between the U.S. and various nations. Leaders from Canada, Israel, Turkey, and the EU highlight opportunities for collaboration and mutual prosperity.
Global leaders have responded to Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. President with a mix of anticipation and optimism. Hopes are high for strengthened alliances and enhanced cooperation on the world stage.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised Trump's 'peace through strength' policy, seeing it as a pathway to long-term peace. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the potential to elevate U.S.-Israel relations and addressed ongoing concerns with Hamas in Gaza.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the potential end to the Russia-Ukraine war as a shared goal with Trump. Meanwhile, leaders from Europe, Canada, and the EU have expressed confidence in renewed transatlantic partnerships, focusing on mutual prosperity and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
