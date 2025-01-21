Left Menu

Global Reactions Pour In As Trump Takes Office

Global leaders express their reactions to Donald Trump's inauguration as the U.S. President. Messages emphasize hopes for stronger alliances, peace, and cooperation between the U.S. and various nations. Leaders from Canada, Israel, Turkey, and the EU highlight opportunities for collaboration and mutual prosperity.

Updated: 21-01-2025 03:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 03:29 IST
Global leaders have responded to Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. President with a mix of anticipation and optimism. Hopes are high for strengthened alliances and enhanced cooperation on the world stage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised Trump's 'peace through strength' policy, seeing it as a pathway to long-term peace. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the potential to elevate U.S.-Israel relations and addressed ongoing concerns with Hamas in Gaza.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the potential end to the Russia-Ukraine war as a shared goal with Trump. Meanwhile, leaders from Europe, Canada, and the EU have expressed confidence in renewed transatlantic partnerships, focusing on mutual prosperity and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

