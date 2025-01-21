Trump's Second Term: A Power Shift in Washington

Donald Trump, defying impeachments, criminal indictments, and assassination attempts, has been inaugurated as the 47th US president. Republicans now wield unified control over Washington and intend to restructure the country's institutions.

Trump has appointed David Wright and Mark Christie to lead key regulatory agencies overseeing nuclear power and other energy sectors. These changes reflect Trump's focus on energy infrastructure.

In a striking show of respect, Democratic Governor Ned Lamont attended the inaugural events to support the presidency, though he avoided endorsing Trump policies. Meanwhile, Elon Musk celebrated Trump's inauguration, emphasizing the president's ambitious space goals.

