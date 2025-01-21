Left Menu

Trump's Second Term: A Power Shift in Washington

Donald Trump, overcoming numerous challenges, has been sworn in as the 47th US President with Republicans claiming unified control of Washington. In his early actions, Trump has appointed new leaders for regulatory agencies in the energy sector and filled acting positions in military branches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 03:31 IST
Trump's Second Term: A Power Shift in Washington
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump, defying impeachments, criminal indictments, and assassination attempts, has been inaugurated as the 47th US president. Republicans now wield unified control over Washington and intend to restructure the country's institutions.

Trump has appointed David Wright and Mark Christie to lead key regulatory agencies overseeing nuclear power and other energy sectors. These changes reflect Trump's focus on energy infrastructure.

In a striking show of respect, Democratic Governor Ned Lamont attended the inaugural events to support the presidency, though he avoided endorsing Trump policies. Meanwhile, Elon Musk celebrated Trump's inauguration, emphasizing the president's ambitious space goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025