Trump's Second Term: A Power Shift in Washington
Donald Trump, overcoming numerous challenges, has been sworn in as the 47th US President with Republicans claiming unified control of Washington. In his early actions, Trump has appointed new leaders for regulatory agencies in the energy sector and filled acting positions in military branches.
- Country:
- United States
Donald Trump, defying impeachments, criminal indictments, and assassination attempts, has been inaugurated as the 47th US president. Republicans now wield unified control over Washington and intend to restructure the country's institutions.
Trump has appointed David Wright and Mark Christie to lead key regulatory agencies overseeing nuclear power and other energy sectors. These changes reflect Trump's focus on energy infrastructure.
In a striking show of respect, Democratic Governor Ned Lamont attended the inaugural events to support the presidency, though he avoided endorsing Trump policies. Meanwhile, Elon Musk celebrated Trump's inauguration, emphasizing the president's ambitious space goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Major Business Moves Amid Regulatory Challenges
IAEA Launches New Regulatory Infrastructure Development Project to Boost Radiation Safety and Nuclear Security in Asia-Pacific
Belson Coutinho Takes Helm as COO at Akasa Air Amid Regulatory Scrutiny
CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam Steps Down Amid Regulatory Changes
Belson Coutinho Ascends to COO at Akasa Air Amid Regulatory Challenges