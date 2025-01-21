Left Menu

Trump's Jan. 6 Pardoning Plans Stir Controversy

Former President Donald Trump announced he plans to pardon many individuals charged in the January 6 Capitol attack as part of his 2024 campaign promises. While specific numbers remain unspecified, Trump aims to issue pardons and shorten sentences for various involved parties, sparking debate and controversy.

21-01-2025
Former President Donald Trump stirred controversy on Monday by announcing plans to pardon numerous individuals charged in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

During an event at Washington's Capital One Arena, Trump refrained from specifying exactly how many people would receive pardons. However, a source familiar with his intentions disclosed that the former president plans to reduce sentences for some police attackers while granting full pardons to non-violent participants.

Over 1,580 individuals face charges for participating in the riot, a failed attempt to obstruct the congressional certification of the 2020 election. Notably, leaders from the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are among those serving prison terms for their involvement. Trump's 2024 campaign includes promises to pardon many of these individuals, contending they were unfairly treated by the justice system.

